Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 14 new deaths, 998 newly-confirmed cases, 10 672 active cases

The steady upward curve of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria is continuing, with close to 1000 newly-confirmed cases, and with active cases now well past the 1000-mark, according to the daily report on October 17 by the national information system.

Fourteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for the virus died in the past 24 hours, the national information system said. This brings the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 958.

Of 7442 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 998 proved positive. To date, 28 505 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the disease.

In the past day, the number of active cases has risen by 787 to a total of 10 672.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 24 to a total of 1450. Seventy-six are in intensive care, an increase of two.

Thirty-seven medical personnel have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1520.

A total of 197 people have recovered, bringing the total to 16 875.

By far the largest number of newly-confirmed cases are in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 306, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 107.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 49, Bourgas 35, Varna 36, Veliko Turnovo 23, Vratsa 11, Gabrovo 29, Dobrich five, Kurdzhali 14, Kyustendil two, Lovech 23, Montana 11, Pazardzhik 23, Pernik 17, Pleven 16, Razgrad 16, Rousse 17, Silistra 17, Sliven 58, Smolyan 10, Sofia district 16, Stara Zagora 51, Turgovishte 39, Haskovo 11, Shoumen 38 and Yambol eight.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

