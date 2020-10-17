After 100 days, what now for Bulgaria’s protests?

Written by on October 17, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on After 100 days, what now for Bulgaria’s protests?

It is easy to see symbolism in the storm that struck Sofia on the 100th night of the anti-government protests in Bulgaria’s capital city.

The thunder, lightning and drenching rain did not deter the most ardent participants in what was billed as protest organiser the Poison Trio’s “Fifth Grand National Uprising”.

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month. Please click on the “become a Patron” button below.

Become a Patron!

About the Author

Clive Leviev-Sawyer is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Sofia Globe. He is the author of the book Bulgaria: Politics and Protests in the 21st Century (Riva Publishers, 2015), and co-author of the book Bulgarian Jews: Living History (The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria 'Shalom', 2018). He is also the author of Power: A Political Novel, available via amazon.com, and has translated books and numerous texts from Bulgarian into English.