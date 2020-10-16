Covid-19: Austria changes rules for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

From October 17, Austria is changing its rules for arrivals from Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

Those arriving from 16 districts in Bulgaria will be required to provide a negative PCR test done no more than 72 hours before arrival, or go into 10-day quarantine. Those who have a negative PCR test within 48 hours of arriving in Austria may leave quarantine.

The previous version of the rule imposed these requirements on anyone arriving from any part of Bulgaria.

The 16 districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Dobrich, Gabrovo, Yambol, Kurdzhali, Montana, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Shoumen, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Varna.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Vienna was trying to establish whether the “Sofia” on the list meant the city or the district.

