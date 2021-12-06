Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 47 deaths, 706 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 47 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 852, according to the December 6 report by the unified information portal.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, none had been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 16 360 tests done in the past day, 706 – about 4.31 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 703 160 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 100 811 are active. The number of active cases increased by 274 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 385 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 573 497.

There are a total of 6130 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 165 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 674 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the December 5 report.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 495.

To date, 3 400 750 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4050 on Sunday.

A total of 1 802 611 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1819 in the past day, while 126 807 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1476 in the past day.

