Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 515 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has said that it has completed the sequencing of 515 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from November 2 to 18 and came from 23 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of November 22-29, three patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 81 were in hospital, 407 were undergoing home treatment and 24 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 76 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation.

The other cases were attributed to separate individual lineages of that variant, with the most numerous being AY.43 (82), AY.9.2 (77), AY.1.22 (59), AY.4 (58), AY.4.4 (43) and AY.4.3 (24). Twenty-four other subvariants were sequenced in the remaining 96 samples.

The largest number of samples came from the city of Sofia (100), followed by the districts of Bourgas (80), Varna (74), Plovdiv (48), Pazardjik (28), Blagoevgrad and Stara Zagora (27 each).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

