Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 7 dark red zones, 19 red zones

Seven districts out of 28 in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 5 update by the unified information portal.

The seven districts are Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district and Sofia city.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Vratsa, 600.75 out of 100 000 population. In the city of Sofia, the rate is 552.65 per 100 000 population.

Nineteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Shoumen, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Yambol and Haskovo.

There are two districts classified as yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali and Silistra. The latter previously was a red zone.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 432.28 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, which puts in the country in the red zone bracket.

