Bulgaria releases its 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entry video

Intention, the song that is Bulgaria’s entry in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, made its debut on public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television on December 5.

With music and lyrics by Milen Vrabevski, the song will be performed by rock band Intelligent Music Project, with Chilean rock singer Ronnie Romero on lead vocals.

The line-up of the rest of the band is Stoyan Yankoulov – appearing at Eurovision for the third time – Bisser Ivanov, X-Factor Bulgaria winner Slavin Slavchev, Ivo Stefanov and Dimitar Sirakov.

The lyrics:

And I can move on from here

How simple: life goes on

Humble – that’s how I feel

Sparking hot flames, holding on.

Younger days run so clear

Through my mind, replaying my crime

Tearing me up, spreading fear

Obsession in my own time.

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing

Too scared to even try…

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war…

My intention is strong and real

Only power steels my will.

The illusion of safety’s surreal

Don’t let it go for the kill!

I don’t want to take on the pain

So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling

The more freedom I gain

The less real life I’m recalling.

