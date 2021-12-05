Bulgaria releases its 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entry video

Intention, the song that is Bulgaria’s entry in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, made its debut on public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television on December 5.
With music and lyrics by Milen Vrabevski, the song will be performed by rock band Intelligent Music Project, with Chilean rock singer Ronnie Romero on lead vocals.
The line-up of the rest of the band is Stoyan Yankoulov – appearing at Eurovision for the third time – Bisser Ivanov, X-Factor Bulgaria winner Slavin Slavchev, Ivo Stefanov and Dimitar Sirakov.
The lyrics:
And I can move on from here
How simple: life goes on
Humble – that’s how I feel
Sparking hot flames, holding on.
Younger days run so clear
Through my mind, replaying my crime
Tearing me up, spreading fear
Obsession in my own time.
What life’s taken away, I’m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing
Too scared to even try…
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war…
My intention is strong and real
Only power steels my will.
The illusion of safety’s surreal
Don’t let it go for the kill!
I don’t want to take on the pain
So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling
The more freedom I gain
The less real life I’m recalling.
