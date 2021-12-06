Bulgaria issues warning of dangerous weather for 3 districts

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for three districts for December 7 because of forecast heavy rain and strong winds.

The three districts are Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Kurdzhali.

Seventeen districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, variously because of forecast snow, rain and strong winds.

The 17 districts are Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pleven, Vratsa, Sofia district, Sofia city, Pernik, Montana and Vidin.

The remaining eight districts in Bulgaria are not subject to a weather warning for December 7.

