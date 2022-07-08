Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate rises to yellow zone level

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate has risen to 102.55 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, putting the country above the threshold to be classified as a yellow zone, according to the July 8 report by the unified information portal.

Pernik has become the fifth district to be reclassified from a green to a yellow zone, with a morbidity rate of 102.52 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The other yellow zone districts are Sofia city (186.09), Bourgas (151.21), Varna (155.78) and Vratsa (111.26).

Dobrich, at 98.02, and Sofia district – as distinct from Sofia city – at 99.31, are close to the threshold. Classification as a yellow zone means a fortnightly morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

Of 5149 tests done in the past day, 842 – about 16.35 per cent – proved positive.

There are 440 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 71 more than when the week began, with 31 in intensive care, an increase of five compared with Monday’s figure.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!