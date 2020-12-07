Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 68 more deaths, active cases drop by 1064

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 68 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4797, the national information system’s daily report on December 7 said.

As has been customary for a Sunday for many weeks, the number of PCR tests was lower than on other days of the week, adding up to 1424 PCR tests, of which 577 proved positive – about 40.51 per cent, a percentage higher than in recent days.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria has dropped by 1064 to a current total of 94 378, the national information system said.

At the same time, the number of patients in hospital has risen by 41 to a total of 7000. A total of 516 are in intensive care, the same number given in the December 6 report.

Forty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 6935.

A total of 1573 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 62 246, the national information system said.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 190 are in the city of Sofia, 126 in the district of Varna and 85 in the district of Bourgas.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 10, Veliko Turnovo one, Vidin 11, Vratsa two, Dobrich 20, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil 20, Lovech five, Montana two, Pazarzhik five, Pleven 21, Plovdiv 14, Razgrad one, Sliven 27, Sofia district 18, Stara Zagora 26, Turgovishte three, Shoumen one and Yambol eight.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!