Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 50 deaths, 1640 new cases

Fifty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 051, according to the September 4 report by the national information system.

Of 30 011 tests in the past day, 1640 – about 5.46 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 460 691 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 33 789 are active. The number of active cases increased by 768 in the past day.

The report said that 822 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 407 851.

There are 4070 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 768 in the past day, with 334 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Eighteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 915.

The report said that 12 199 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 349 025.

According to the report, 1 196 017 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7640 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

