Performances of Donizetti’s Don Pasquale at Sofia Opera on January 12, 13

A premiere of Donizetti’s comic opera Don Pasquale will be held on January 12 2019 at 7pm at Sofia Opera, following by another performance on January 13 at 4pm.

The January 12 performance features Korea’s Jeong-Hyeok Seo in the role of Dr Malatesta and Seonkyong Jeong as Norina.

The role of Don Pasquale is alternated by Nikolai Petrov and Stefan Dimitrov.

Zhorzh Dimitrov will conduct the chorus and orchestra of the Sofia Opera and Ballet.

The opera was first performed on January 3 1843 by the Théâtre-Italien at the Salle Ventadour in Paris and it is generally regarded as being the high point of the 19th century opera buffa tradition.

For further details of the programme of Sofia Opera and Ballet in January and February 2019, along with details on buying tickets, please visit their website.

