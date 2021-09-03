Cool and cloudy weather forecast for Bulgaria’s Unification Day long weekend

Share this: Facebook

Cool weather and partially overcast skies was the forecast for most of the country during Bulgaria’s three-day Unification Day long weekend, with scattered rain showers expected in parts of the country on Monday.

Bulgaria will mark Unification Day on Monday, September 6. The public holiday commemorates the 1885 unification of Bulgaria and Eastern Roumelia after the latter was separated from the rest of the country by the 1878 Treaty of Berlin. Celebrations traditionally are centred on Plovdiv, which was the capital of the short-lived state.

On September 4 and 5, the weather forecast is for mostly clear skies in the mornings, with some intermittent cloud cover in the afternoons, the average maximum temperatures forecast in the 23 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, scattered rain showers were expected in western Bulgaria, which would see cooler weather with daily highs in the 17 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius. In the rest of the country, maximum temperatures were forecast to be in the 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius range.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for highs of 23 degrees on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 18 degrees on Monday.

For Plovdiv, the forecast is for 36 degree maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, dropping to 24 on Monday, with some cloud cover throughout the long weekend, especially towards the end of it.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, daily temperatures were expected to remain steady in the 23 degrees to 25 degrees range, with strong wind throughout the weekend in the southern part of the coast in the district of Bourgas.

Separately, the Interior Ministry said that there would be the latest in a series of long weekend special operations by traffic police, starting on September 3 until 7pm on September 7. The ministry said that it expected road traffic to be heavy due to holiday makers returning from Greece and the Bulgarian coast.

On Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, efforts would be directed at easing the flow of traffic out of Sofia and on Bulgaria’s major thoroughfares. The second focus of the operation was against drivers behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that it put restrictions on heavy lorries, which could not use the Trakia and Hemus motorways, as well as the Kresna gorge, on September 3 between 6pm and 9pm, as well as September 7, between 4pm and 8pm.

The ban was for lorries heavier than 12 tonnes and did not apply to those carrying livestock or perishable foodstuffs.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/ freeimages.com)

