Bulgaria scraps green certificate requirement for admission to public places

As of March 10, visitors to public places in Bulgaria – such as restaurants – are no longer required to show a Covid-19 green certificate, the Health Ministry said on the night of March 9.

The Health Ministry said that this was the second step in the de-escalation of anti-epidemic measures “in the light of the positive trend of the decreasing morbidity in the country”.

The requirement for employees of public places to have green certificates remains in place, the ministry said.

The plan envisages that after March 20, the green certificate requirement for staff of public places will be dropped, if the trend of the decrease in Covid-19 morbidity rate continues.

The Health Ministry said that as of March 10, the limit on the number of children in a group in in-person classes at language centres, educational centres, personal development support centres and other educational centres is also scrapped.

