Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Cases pass 8000-mark after record number of tests

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen to 8144, of which 3924 are active, according to data posted on July 17 by the national information system.

The number of active cases has increased by 177 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 6526 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours – a record high in a single day – of which 267 proved positive.

The largest number of those tests that proved positive were in Sofia, 95, followed by Plovdiv, 19.

Eighty-six people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 3927.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by seven to a total of 582. Twenty-eight are in intensive care, the same number as reported 24 hours earlier.

Eleven medical personnel have tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 553.

The death toll has risen by four to a total of 293.



Those who died were an 83-year-old man with heart disease, a 74-year-old man with heart disease, a 60-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases, and a 50-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments