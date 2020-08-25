Poll: More than 64% of places of accommodation in Bulgaria intend cutting prices of packages

Share this: Facebook

A poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that 64.3% per cent of places of accommodation surveyed intend cutting prices of package services while just more than half intend reducing the prices of overnight stays.

In July, more than 55 per cent offered their clients an alternative period to use their reservations.

The NSI survey was done among 784 accommodation establishments – hotels, campsites and other short-term accommodation (villas and tourist settlements, hostels, guest houses, bungalows, holiday homes, chalets, private lodgings and apartments and other short-term accommodation establishments) between August 4 and 21. The results were released on August 25.

Compared with the previous survey, there was a reduction in the number of managers who resorted, in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, to cutting staff, sending them on paid or unpaid leave or reducing salaries, the poll found.

In the short term – in the context of the poll, meaning one month – 69 per cent intended maintaining their staff numbers while close to 26 per cent expected to increase the number of their employees.

About 34 per cent said that their revenue in July was up compared with June, while 33.4 per cent reported no change.

The percentage of managers who expected to keep their businesses open was up from June, to 41.7 per cent.

About 10.8 per cent expected to suspend operations and 4.2 per cent expected to have to close down, the NSI poll found.

