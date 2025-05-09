Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast heavy rain

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for two districts, Bourgas and Yambol, for May 10 because of forecast heavy rain.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for several districts for May 10, also because of forecast heavy rain.

The districts subject to the Code Yellow warning are Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Sofia district, Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Sliven.

The meteorological bureau said that minimum temperatures on May 10 will be between eight and 13 degrees Celsius, in Sofia about nine degrees.

It said that in many places in the southern and eastern parts of Bulgaria, it will continue to rain without interruption.

In the far southwestern, southeastern and mountainous regions in the afternoon hours, rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The rain will be of significant quantities in southern Bulgaria. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

Maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 19 deg C, in the northeastern regions between 12 and 14, in Sofia about 15 deg C, in Plovdiv 16, Varna 13 and Bourgas 14.

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with rain, and in places above 2000m above sea level, snow, with some thunderstorms in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and rainy along the Black Sea coast. Rain along the southern Black Sea coast, where it will be significant in quantity, will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

