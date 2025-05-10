Bulgaria announces international competition for tourist poster

In search of the new image of Bulgaria as an attractive year-round tourist destination, the Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the International Triennial of the Stage Poster – Sofia, has announced the first International Competition for a Tourist Poster of Bulgaria.



“For the first time, Bulgaria is placed at the centre of an international competition that invites artists and graphic designers from all over the world to create an original poster inspired by Bulgaria – as they know it or are yet to discover it – real, inspiring and unique,” Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh said, as quoted in media statement by his ministry.

The aim of the competition is to create a visually impactful poster that presents Bulgaria as an attractive year-round tourist destination.

The initiative is aimed at professionals in the field of poster and graphic design from the country and abroad.

Each artist may participate with up to three original and newly created projects, which must contain the text “България/Bulgaria”.

“The style is free – with the belief that true creativity knows no limits,” the Tourism Ministry said.

The projects will be evaluated in two stages by a professional jury, with up to 100 posters usually qualifying for the final selection.

The prizes are redeemable, which allows the Ministry of Tourism to use the awarded posters in real advertising campaigns, and the best works will be presented in a special exhibition.



The deadline for participation is midnight on July 7 2025, and the results will be announced by the end of July on the organisers’ websites, the ministry said.

(All photos, including the main photo, of the view from Nebet Tepe in Plovdiv: © Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

