Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Dark red zone districts rise to 10

Ten of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning an infection rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – according to the January 8 update by the unified information portal.

Two districts, Plovdiv and Vratsa, crossed the threshold from red to dark red zones in the past day.

The other eight districts classified as dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Kyustendil, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district and Sofia city.

The district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is Sofia city, 1003.89 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of January 8 is 612.82 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 547.89 on January 7.

A week ago, on January 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 342.3 out of 100 000 population.

As of January 8, a total of 16 districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

Two districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali and Turgovishte.

