New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria down 24.1% in January 2021 – ACEA

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January 2021 were 24.1 per cent lower than in January 2020, according to figures released on February 17 by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA.

In January 2020, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 2330, but dropped to 1769 in the first month of 2021.

This was a continuation of the trend that began in 2020 amid the Covid-19 crisis, when the year saw Bulgaria experience the largest drop in new car sales among all EU countries.

In January 2021, the EU passenger car market posted an accelerated decline, as Covid‐related restrictions continued to weigh heavily on sales across the European Union, ACEA said.

In addition, many markets also had one business day less than in January 2020. This negative calendar effect clearly also had an impact on last month’s registrations.

As a result, new car registrations tumbled by 24 per cent from 956 447 units in January 2020 to 726,491 units this year, marking the lowest January total on record to date.

Nearly all 27 EU markets suffered double‐digit losses last month, including three of the four major ones: Spain was the hardest‐hit (‐51.5 per cent), followed by Germany (‐31.1 per cent), and Italy (‐14 per cent).

With a slight drop of 5.8 per cent, France was the best performing major market. Sweden (+22.5 per cent) and France were the only EU countries that did not post double‐digit drops in January, ACEA said.

