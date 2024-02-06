Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament given warm welcome in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada

Ukraine has its rightful place in our common European family, its accession to the EU is a geopolitical choice that Bulgaria strongly supports, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rossen Zheyazkov said in a much-applauded speech to members of Ukraine’s legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, in Kyiv on February 6.

Zheyazkov congratulated the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada and its Speaker for the European Council’s decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

He confirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“On the eve of the second year of Russian aggression, I am here with you today to express my admiration for the unparalleled heroism of the Ukrainians and to declare my country’s unconditional support and sympathy for the cause of Ukraine,” he said.

In the long list of crimes against humanity, the crime of “stealing the future” should also find a place, he said.

Zhelyazkov said that the damage from the Russian military aggression against Ukraine has a shocking effect for several generations to come.

He the words of one of Ukraine’s youngest and favourite poets – Maxim Kryvtsov, who lost his life at the age of only 33 in Kupyansk.

“His poems were heard in Bulgarian, his name became for us a symbol of young Ukraine. Maxim Krivtsov is a hero not only of his country, but also of his generation, who unjustly lost his youth to defend his family and homeland,” Zhelyazkov said.

Bulgaria condemns Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is fully committed to a strong and unified response to Russian military aggression and to ensuring our joint support for your country, he said.

Bulgaria is providing consistent support to Ukraine in all dimensions – political, financial, military and humanitarian, Zhelyazkov said.

Bulgaria will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary and Bulgarian aid to Ukraine was established at the highest level with seven decisions by the National Assembly.

These decisions envisage the free provision of armoured transport equipment, ammunition for automatic small arms, training of Ukrainian military medics in Bulgaria, among other items. to the Ukrainian side, Zhelyazkov said.

He said that the focus of the decisions of the Bulgarian Parliament is also the planned support in the recovery of the economy, infrastructure and energy, strengthening of energy cooperation and humanitarian aid.

He confirmed the position of Bulgaria, which is among the strongest and most active supporters of European integration and the Euro-Atlantic perspective of Ukraine.

“The long-term commitment of the European Union to Ukraine is the best guarantee for the free and secure future of your country,” he said.

Bulgaria is seriously discussing the critically important topic of the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Zhelyazkov saidt.

He said that 80 Bulgarian companies with proven professional capabilities in the repair and construction of nuclear and thermal power plants, high voltage networks and gas infrastructure are ready to participate in the removal of the significant damage caused by Russia’s military aggression, as well as to increase the infrastructural connectivity of the country with the EU.

“We are ready to provide methodical and expert assistance in the field of policy development for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy and the inclusion of ecological and digital transition in this process.”

(Photo: parliament.bg)