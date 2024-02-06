Sofia Airport: Some Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt, Munich, cancelled
Some Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich have been cancelled on February 7 and 8, Sofia Airport said on its website.
It asked the public to visit its website for updates.
February 7:
LH1429 departing for Frankfurt at 6.25am
LH1702 arriving from Munich at 1pm
LH1426 arriving from Frankfurt at 1.20pm
LH1703 departing for Munich at 1.45pm
LH1427 departing for Frankfurt at 2.05pm
LH1428 arriving from Frankfurt at 11.35pm
LH1706 arriving from Munich at 10.45pm
February 8:
LH1707 departing for Munich at 6.05am