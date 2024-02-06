Sofia Airport: Some Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt, Munich, cancelled

Some Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich have been cancelled on February 7 and 8, Sofia Airport said on its website.

It asked the public to visit its website for updates.

February 7:

LH1429 departing for Frankfurt at 6.25am

LH1702 arriving from Munich at 1pm

LH1426 arriving from Frankfurt at 1.20pm

LH1703 departing for Munich at 1.45pm

LH1427 departing for Frankfurt at 2.05pm

LH1428 arriving from Frankfurt at 11.35pm

LH1706 arriving from Munich at 10.45pm

February 8:

LH1707 departing for Munich at 6.05am

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments