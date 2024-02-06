European Commission appoints new Head of Representation in Bulgaria

Yordanka Chobanova has been appointed as new Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, the Commission said on February 6.

Chobanova will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Bulgaria under the political authority of EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

The date of effect of her appointment will be determined later, the EC said.

The EC said that Chobanova, a Bulgarian national, has extensive diplomatic, negotiation, representation as well as political communication skills honed over a 15-year tenure in the Bulgarian and European public service.

“The roles she assumed in the Bulgarian national administration consistently centred around EU-related matters, providing her with an in-depth understanding of various EU policy areas and the institutional architecture,” the statement said.

“Her knowledge of EU policies and functioning of the Commission was reinforced further through her current role as Policy Officer in the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.”

From 2016 to 2021, she was Bulgaria’s ambassador to the Slovak Republic, accumulating highly valuable experience in diplomacy which will serve her well in her new capacity, the EC said.

Before that, she served in several key roles in Bulgaria including adviser on European Affairs to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

Earlier, she also worked as a regional policy attaché at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Bulgaria to the EU in Brussels from 2008 to 2012.

Chobanova has a Ph.D. from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)