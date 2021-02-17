Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 32 more deaths, active cases rise to 24 069

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9703, according to the February 17 daily report by the national information system.

Of 11 604 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1349 – about 11.63 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 232 096 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 24 069 active cases, an increase of 569 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 748 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 198 324.

There are 3513 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 92 in the past day, with 284 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Thirty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9905.

A total of 81 338 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria so far, 3902 of them in the past 24 hours. A total of 22 776 people have received a second dose.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

