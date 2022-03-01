Number of Covid-19 dark red zones in Bulgaria continues to decrease

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – is continuing to decrease, although well more than half of the country’s 28 districts remain in that category.

As of March 1, 20 out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones.

Six are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Vidin, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Smolyan and Haskovo.

The district of Blagoevgrad has joined Kurdzhali in being classified as a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Varna, at 1560.65 per 100 000 population.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the morbidity rate is 803.8 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of March 1 is 698.69 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis,down from 747.42 on February 28 and down from 1754.65 on February 1.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

