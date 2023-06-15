The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for 16 districts for June 16

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for three districts for June 16 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The three districts are Vidin, Montana and Vratsa.

The Code Orange warning also has been issued for six districts for Friday because of forecast heavy rain: Sofia city, Sofia district, Lovech, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik and Pernik.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for seven districts because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The seven districts are Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo and Pleven.

The remaining districts are classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

