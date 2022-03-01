Bulgaria records 937M leva Budget surplus in January 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget surplus of 937 million leva in the first month of the year, or 0.7 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, just short of the ministry’s forecast of 940 million leva issued last month.

The figure represented an increase of 0.4 percentage points of GDP compared to the same period of 2021, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget surplus of 409.7 million leva.

For February, the ministry forecast a Budget surplus of 697 million leva at the end of the month.

The state Budget had a surplus of 973.8 million leva and the EU funds deficit was 36.8 million leva. Bulgaria’s contribution to the EU budget for the first month of 2022 was 133.1 million leva.

Revenue in January was 4.32 billion leva, up 16.4 per cent from 3.71 billion leva recorded in the same period of last year. Tax revenues were 3.55 billion leva, up from 3.13 billion leva in January 2021, an increase of 13.5 per cent.

Budget spending was 3.38 billion leva in January, up from 3.3 billion leva in the same period of 2021.

(Photo: Alessandro Paiva/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments