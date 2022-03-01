Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2263 deaths, 139 314 new cases in February

Share this: Facebook

A total of 2263 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in February 2022, according to figures in the unified information report on March 1.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll currently is 35 581.

A total of 139 314 cases were confirmed in February, with the total to date now 1 091 279.

There are 215 521 active cases, a decrease of 28 712 compared with the figure in the February 1 report.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of March 1 is 698.69 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1754.65 on February 1.

There are 3918 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 1787 fewer than the figure in the February 1 report.

A total of 473 are in intensive care, a decrease of 33 compared with the February 1 report.

In February, 2679 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date 23 313.

So far, 4 300 503 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 135 025 in February.

A total of 2 045 478 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 48 994 in the past month.

A total of 688 428 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 77 114 in the past month.

