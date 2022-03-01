Sixty-one dead on Bulgaria’s roads in first two months of 2022

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-one people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first two months of 2022, according to provisional statistics published by the Interior Ministry on March 1.

This includes 27 road deaths in February 2022.

In the first two months of this year, apart from the road deaths, 972 people were injured. A total of 789 serious accidents were registered.

In February alone, there were 384 serious accidents, leaving 482 people injured.

In the first two months of 2021, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 49. At the same point in 2020, it was 40, in 2019 it was 67 and by that point in 2018, it was 77.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

