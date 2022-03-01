Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 99 deaths, 2759 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 99 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 581, according to the March 1 report by the unified information portal.

Of 22 417 tests done in the past day, 2759 – about 12.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 091 279 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 215 521 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 3173 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5833 people had been registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 840 177.

As of March 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 698.69 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 747.42 on February 28.

There are 3918 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 467 newly admitted. There are 473 in intensive care, 30 fewer that the figure in the February 28 report.

Forty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 313.

So far, 4 300 503 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, of which 2902 were administered in the past day.

A total of 2 045 478 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 947 in the past day, while 688 428 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1874 in the past day.

