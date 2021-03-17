Bulgaria’s Covid-19 crisis deepens, with 107 new deaths, hospital admissions rising

Share this: Facebook

A total of 107 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 11 579, according to the March 17 report by the national information system.

Of 19 214 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4374 – about 22.7 per cent – proved positive.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria has risen by 2510 in the past 24 hours to 47 173.

To date, 287 568 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, according to the report, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

There are 7600 patients in hospital, an increase of 331 in the past 24 hours, with 612 in intensive care, an increase of 35, according to the national information system report.

A total of 106 medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 973.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 1757 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 228 816.

A total of 4287 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 345 994.

A total of 61 728 people have received a second dose, including 1784 in the past 24 hours.

