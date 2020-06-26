First charter flight of Bulgaria’s 2020 summer season arrives in Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

The first group of foreign tourists for Bulgaria’s 2020 summer season arrived on a charter flight from Amsterdam at Bourgas Airport on June 26, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The flight’s arrival came against a background of cancellations of several hundred charter flights to the airports at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast because of public fears about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flight arrived a day after a media event in Bourgas touting how mass testing had shown that fewer than one per cent of people in the city and the region had encountered Covid-19.

BNR said that of the 189 tourists from the Netherlands, most were to holiday in Sunny Beach and Nesseburg, while some were headed to Obzor and Sozopol.

About 10 500 seats are booked on charter flights in the coming months, tour operators said, adding that they expect more flights in the coming days.



However, the decline on an annual basis is currently about 50 per cent.



Most of the tourists said that they were coming to Bulgaria for the first time and had chosen the country precisely because it is a safe destination for their summer holiday, according to BNR.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg)

