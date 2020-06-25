Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Bourgas presents results of mass testing

Share this: Facebook

Large-scale testing in the southern Black Sea city of Bourgas and surrounding region established that fewer than one per cent of the resident population and seasonal tourism workers had encountered Covid-19, a news conference on June 25 was told.

Bourgas mayor Dimitar Nikolov said that the survey had covered the municipality and five other Black Sea municipalities, and had been conducted over 20 working days, involving regional health inspectorate staff and volunteers.

The survey was funded by the municipalities and the Ministry of Health.

“In Bourgas the measures were a little stricter, for which we were criticised,” Nikolov said.

“But, thanks to the discipline of the residents of Bourgas and the events we organised to ensure the treatment with disinfectants in common areas and vehicles, the facts are clear,” he said.

Nikolov said that the results would be translated into four languages and sent to foreign embassies in Bulgaria, and Bulgarian embassies abroad.

“Instead of advertising messages, we prove with scientific facts that Bourgas is a safe and clean place to holiday,” he said.



Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that the results showed extremely low circulation of the virus and low risk for people in the place in the next few months.

Distancing, disinfection and all other necessary preventative measures would maintain the good results, he said.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said that results were important for the tourism sector and meant that “we are a safe destination, that measures are being taken here and will continue to be taken for all who work in the sector”.



She said that on the morning of June 25, she had met the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach.



“There, all hotels and restaurants that have opened follow the instructions of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health in order to ensure the safety and security of tourists,” Angelkova said.

“A very difficult summer awaits us, it is certainly extremely important to be disciplined and I believe that everyone who works in the sector does so,” she said.

Angelkova said that the first charter flight was expected to arrive on Friday from Amsterdam.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

