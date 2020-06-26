Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New record rise in cases, 1827 active

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A new record increase in a single day of Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria was reported after 166 of 2775 samples tested proved positive, according to data posted on June 26 by the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 60 were in the city of Sofia, 15 in the district of Sofia and 13 each in the districts of Plovdiv and Kyustendil.

The others, by district, were six in Blagoevgrad, four in Bourgas, eight in Varna, three in Veliko Turnovo, one in Vidin, one in Vratsa, two in Gabrovo, one in Dobrich, two in Kurdzhali, four in Pazardzhik, one in Pernik, five in Pleven, five in Razgrad, two in Rousse, six in Sliven, five in Smolyan, five in Stara Zagora and four in Shoumen.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date is 4408, of which 1827 are active.

A total of 2370 people have recovered, with the figure increasing by 107 in the past 24 hours.

There are 384 patients in hospital, 16 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by eight to a total of 384.

The death toll has risen by two to a total of 211. The two people who died were a 72-year-old man with pneumonia and an 81-year-old man with several other concomitant diseases.

(Image: pixabay)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments