NSI: 16 newspapers in Bulgaria closed in 2019

A total of 233 newspapers were published in Bulgaria in 2019, a decrease of 16 compared with the previous year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 26.

Circulation of newspapers in Bulgaria was down by 21.7 per cent compared with 2018, the NSI said.

The largest number of newspapers were published in Sofia, 108, about 48.4 per cent of the total.

A total of 505 magazines were published in 2019, a decrease of 4.7 per cent compared with the previous year.

A total of 8207 books with an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) code were published in 2019, just more than three per cent fewer than in 2018.

Of the total number of books, close to 80 per cent were in the original language of writing, including Bulgarian.

The total number of translated publications was 1945. Of these, 55.8 per cent were translated from English, seven per cent from French, 6.4 per cent from German and 6.1 per cent from Russian, the NSI said.

