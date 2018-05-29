Bulgarian, Turkish interior ministers meet over border security and co-operation

Bulgarian Interior Minister Valentin Radev and his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu met in Edirne on May 29 for a workshop on border security and co-operation, the first such workshop on the topic of its kind between the two countries.

The main focus of the talks was the efforts made by the two countries to ensure the security of the most sensitive external European border – the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Thanks to the joint work, migratory pressure is “almost zero”, with about 50 to 70 attempts a week to penetrate Bulgarian territory, the report said.

