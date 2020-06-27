Bulgaria’s Varna Summer International Music Festival 2020 opens on July 19

Share this: Facebook

The Varna Summer International Music Festival 2020 opens at the open-air theatre in the Bulgarian Black Sea city on July 19 at 8.30pm.

The official opening features the Varna State Opera Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Naiden Todorov, and with soloist Emanuil Ivanov – winner of the first prize at the 2019 Busoni International Piano Competition – on the piano.

The programme features Vladigerov’s Vardar Rhapsody, Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 1 for piano and orchestra and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 Italian.

Founded in 1926, the Varna Summer International Music Festival became a member in 1967 of the Geneva-based European Festival Association.

In June 2019, the festival was honoured with the EFFE label at a special ceremony at the Bozar Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, also receiving the Audience Award.

The 2020 festival continues until October 24, with a concert at the Festival and Congress Centre at 7pm, dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the birth of Tchaikovsky.

The Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mark Kadin, will perform Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra and his Symphony №4.

The full programme is available in English here.

