In seven-day operation, Bulgaria fines 37 582 motorists for speeding

In a special operation against speeding, carried out from November 25 to December 1, a total of 37 582 motorists were fined for speeding, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said.

Of these, more than 26 000 were in built-up areas and 11 484 outside cities and towns, the ministry said.

The largest number of violations of speed limits were in the territory of the Sofia Regional Interior Ministry directorate, 7742.

In a separate statement, the Interior Ministry said that a 24-hour operation had been held against motorists parking in areas reserved for people with disabilities.

A total of 1330 motorists were fined. The largest number, 193, was in Pazardzhik, followed by Dobrich, 192, and Bourgas, 184, the ministry said.

(Photos: Interior Ministry press centre)

