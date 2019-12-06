Bulgarian PM Borissov holds talks with Russian ambassador

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov held talks on December 6 with the Russian ambassador in Sofia, Anatoly Makarov, the government information service said.

The talks came a day after the Bulgarian and Russian foreign ministries issued statements that Bulgaria’s ambassador in Moscow had been summoned to be informed that Russia was expelling a Bulgarian diplomat, reciprocating for the October 2019 expulsion from Bulgaria of a Russian diplomat alleged to have been committing espionage.

The December 6 Bulgarian government statement made no direct reference to this, but said that Borissov and Makarov had “discussed bilateral relations and agreed that there are no prerequisites that impede their development in a pragmatic and well-intentioned spirit in the future”.

Borissov emphasised Bulgaria’s interest in conducting an equal and mutually beneficial bilateral political dialogue with the Russian Federation, in which Bulgaria is guided by its national interests and adheres to the common European and Euro-Atlantic policies, the statement said.

According to Borissov, both Bulgaria and Russia are interested in co-operating in a number of fields such as economy, energy, tourism, transport, education, science and culture, and social policy.

(Photo: government.bg)

