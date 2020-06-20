Bulgaria removes quarantine requirement for arrivals from Belgium

Share this: Facebook

As of June 20, people arriving in Bulgaria from Belgium are no longer subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine, the Health Ministry in Sofia said.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has instructed heads of regional health inspectorates to cancel the quarantine of people who arrived from Belgium between June 9 and 19, the ministry said.

As of June 18, the 14-day quarantine requirement was removed for arrivals from Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican City State.

The 14-day quarantine requirement was lifted as of June 15 for people arriving from the Netherlands.

It remains in place for arrivals from the UK, Portugal and all non-EU countries with the exception of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

