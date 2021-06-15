Covid-19: Bulgaria’s capital adds two malls, bus, to vaccination points

Share this: Facebook

Mobile vaccination points against Covid-19 are being opened in the Paradise and Serdika shopping malls in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the municipality said on June 15.

This was decided at a meeting between Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova and the managers of the shopping malls, held at their initiative.

The malls will provide the premises and the municipality and regional health inspectorate the vaccines and the medical teams. The vaccination points will operate at weekends in June, the statement said.

This brings to seven the weekend vaccination points in Sofia.

On the last weekend in May, three open-air vaccination points were opened in Sofia, in public parks and a supermarket parking area. As of June 12, the number increased to five.

Sofia municipality said that about 3200 people had received injections at the outdoor vaccination points so far.

“Autumn will come and we hope that the more vaccinated people there are, the easier it will be to meet next season. We should not forget what happened last autumn and winter and how busy Sofia hospitals were,” Fandukova said.

Further, the Charity and Compassion Foundation (фондация „Благотворителност и милосърдие“) has provided a bus that has been adapted to serve as a mobile vaccination point.

The bus will be at Knyaz Alexander I Square on June 16 and on Friday moves to Sofia Airport Terminal 1 for the weekend. Its opening hours will be from 9am to 6pm daily, the municipality said.

Information on the other places where the mobile station will be located during each stage of the campaign will be published on the official website of the Sofia regional health inspectorate, the statement said.

In Plovdiv, a mobile vaccination point opened on June 14 in Mall Plovdiv. It is to remain open until June 27, with working hours from 10am to 4pm.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

