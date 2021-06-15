Bulgaria’s caretaker PM: ‘Corruption disguised in plausible and lawful form’

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev has slammed the situation his administration inherited from the previous government as one of “systemic disorder and lack of rules”.

Yanev was speaking at a June 15 news conference held to mark the month since the caretaker government took office.

In addition to holding fair and democratic elections, the caretaker government is committed to imposing a new style of governance that aims to overcome society’s sense of hopelessness, lawlessness and impunity, he said.

Yanev offered what he said was a realistic picture of the problems, saying that “corruption is disguised in a plausible and lawful form”.

Appointed by President Roumen Radev, a continuous critic of the former Borissov government, Yanev said that his caretaker cabinet was working purposefully to “develop measures and policies aimed at restoring the sense of normalcy in society”.

Yanev said that the caretaker cabinet was making an effort to overcome the reasons that had led to the anti-government protests of summer 2020.

On the subject of the July 11 early parliamentary elections, he said that the government was helping the Central Election Commission to make an informed decision on the provision of additional voting machines so that the election process would run smoothly in line with the law.

He said that efforts were being made to counter irregularities in past elections, such as corporate voting or vote buying.

(Photo of Yanev: government.bg)

