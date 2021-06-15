‘Code Orange’ weather warning for 4 Bulgarian districts on June 16

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of hazardous weather for four districts for June 16, due to forecasts of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The four districts are in the eastern part of Bulgaria: Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich and Shoumen, Bulgaria’s meteorology institute said.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather, due to forecasts of thunderstorms and heavy rain, has been issued for the districts of Silistra, Razgrad, Turgovishte, Sliven and Yambol.

Additionally, a “Code Yellow” warning has been issued for the coastal waters of Bourgas, Varna and Dobrich districts due to forecasts of strong winds, which are expected to reach 14-17m/s.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

