Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 1841, four new deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 14 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1841, according to data posted on June 27 by the national information system.

Three weeks ago, on June 6, the number of active cases briefly dropped below the 1000-mark. Since then, the number has increased almost every day, and is now 861 higher.

The national information system showed that of the 2750 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 105 proved positive.

The highest figures were 23 in the city of Sofia and 15 in the Bourgas district.

By district, the others were Blagoevgrad two, Varna four, Vidin one, Vratsa seven, Kurdzhali three, Kyustendil four, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik one, Pleven one, Plovdiv two, Razgrad two, Rousse four, Sliven four, Smolyan five, Sofia district seven, Stara Zagora five, Turgovishte two, Haskovo one, Shoumen two and Yambol two.

To date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 4513.

A total of 2457 people have recovered, 87 in the past 24 hours.

There are 392 patients in hospital, 18 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by five to a total of 389.

The death toll has risen by four to a total of 215.

Those who died in the past 24 hours were a 73-year-old woman with no concomitant diseases, a 38-year-old woman with multiple comorbidities, a 74-year-old man with diabetes and a 61-year-old woman with heart disease.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova, speaking on June 26, said that the coronavirus infection in the city was spreading diffusely.

Fandukova said that it was not necessary to tighten the measures against the spread of Covid-19 in Sofia.



“I think the measures at this stage are sufficient. Unfortunately, the virus is spreading. Fortunately, we do not have very serious cases. I talked to the director of the regional health inspectorate in the morning. He informs me that at this stage, as he puts it, it is a diffuse type of infection. There are no specific outbreaks.”

Similarly, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that no new anti-epidemic measures were required in Bulgaria.

Kunchev was speaking after the number of confirmed cases reported on June 26 was 166 higher than the previous day, the single largest increase in a 24-hour period since reporting began.

He said that the emphasis would be on whether the measures already ordered were observed.

Kunchev gave the example of Ivailovgrad and Velingrad, where private events that would have been attended by more than 3000 people had been ordered cancelled.



“Obviously there is an increase in the number of newly registered cases,” he said, adding that it was not only in Bulgaria where this was happening.

“It all depends on our behaviour. If we continue to be irresponsible, if we continue to gather many people in one place and do not follow the rules, it is possible to reach not 200, but more than 200 newly infected per day,” Kunchev said.



