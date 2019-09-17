Bulgaria court confirms watchdog decision on gas grid capacity expansion contract

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed the appeal against the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) decision that re-instated Saudi Arabian Arkad Engineering as the winner in the tender to design and build the expansion of Bulgaria’s domestic gas infrastructure, needed in order for the country to handle the transiting gas from the Turkish Stream pipeline.

The case was closed after one of the companies in the second-placed consortium – which included Italy’s Bonatti, the Italian subsidiary of German firm Max Streicher and Luxembourg-registered Completions Development Sàrl, which Bulgarian media linked to Russian pipe manufacturer TMK – formally withdrew its support for the appeal.

The court said that under Bulgarian law, the consortium as a whole could appeal the CPC ruling, but its constituent companies could not do so individually. With Completions Development Sàrl withdrawing its support for the appeal, the case had not legal grounds to continue, the judges ruled.

To continue reading, click here.

(Photo: jarpur/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments