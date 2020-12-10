Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 127 more deaths, active cases rise to 94 132

Share this: Facebook

A total of 127 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5283, the national information system’s daily report on December 10 said.

Of 8578 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 3328 proved positive – about 38.7 per cent.

The number of active cases has risen by 151 to a total of 94 132. To date, 171 493 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 6998 patients in hospital, an increase of 159 compared with the figure in the December 9 report. A total of 544 are in intensive care, 30 more than the day before.

A total of 191 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 7445.

The national information system said that 3050 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 72 078.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 614 are in the city of Sofia, 325 in the district of Plovdiv and 321 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 125, Bourgas 164, Veliko Turnovo 198, Vidin 22, Vratsa 94, Gabrovo 79, Dobrich 76, Kurdzhali 23, Kyustendil 47, Lovech 46, Montana 57, Pazardzhik 86, Pernik 52, Pleven 141, Razgrad 25, Rousse 124, Silistra 35, Sliven 136, Smolyan 41, Sofia district 103, Stara Zagora 162, Turgovishte 23, Haskovo 61, Shoumen 58 and Yambol 90.

