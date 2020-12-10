Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue dropped 39% y/y in October 2020

Share this: Facebook

The revenue of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in October 2020 was 39 per cent lower than in October 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 10.

Revenue from foreigners fell by 61.2 per cent on an annual basis while the decrease in revenue from Bulgarians was 14.6 per cent, the NSI said.

The number of accommodation establishments that were operating in October 2020 was 9.3 per cent lower than in October 2019, the institute said, giving figures that come against the background of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Bulgaria’s hospitality industry.

The total number of nights spent in all accommodation establishments – counting in hotels, guest houses and other places of accommodation – was 31.3 per cent lower than in October 2019.

The largest drop, of 46.8 per cent, was in four- and five-star establishments.

In October 2020, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 35.1 per cent compared with October 2019. The decrease in arrivals of foreign citizens was 66.4 per cent and the decrease in arrivals of Bulgarians was 17.2 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

