Covid-19: Bulgarian MPs approve zero VAT rate on vaccines

Bulgaria’s National Assembly approved at second reading on December 10 an amendment to the country’s Value-Added Tax Act, which set the tax rate for Covid-19 vaccines at zero per cent.

The tax rate applies to the delivery of coronavirus vaccines and “services directly linked to those vaccines”, according to the amendment. Medical equipment for in vitro diagnostics of Covid-19 will also have zero per cent VAT applied.

Last week, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved a five-phase plan for vaccinations against Covid-19. The vaccines would be free and voluntary.

A rider attached to the bill also amended the State of Emergency Act, allowing the Health Ministry to subsidise hospitals “to maintain their readiness to offer medical assistance during the epidemic emergency.”

Such subsidies can only cover the period November-December 2020 and must meet the requirements of the State Aid Act.

