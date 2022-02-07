Bulgarian embassy in London expands consular service capacity

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Consular service capacity at the Bulgarian embassy in London has been expanded, Bulgarian National Radio said on February 7.

The expansion and renovation covers not only the reception area, but also the premises behind the counters, where documents are processed. The idea is to improve the quality and speed of service, BNR said.

The report quoted ambassador Marin Raykov as saying that the consular service was one of the few in London that had remained open even though there had been three consecutive lockdowns.

Raykov said that a staff of just 11 people served a Bulgarian community of 200 000 in the UK.

Consular service head Nikolai Vanchev said that the embassy also served more than 30 000 people with dual citizenship, and about 10 000 to 12 000 UK citizens residing in Bulgaria.

Raykov said that the embassy had received “not only understanding but also financial support” from Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry for the idea of opening a consular office in Edinburgh, and he hoped that this would be implemented by the end of this year.

(Photo: mlsp.government.bg)

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!