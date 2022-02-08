Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 176 more deaths, as cases to date pass million-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 176 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 946, according to the February 8 report by the unified information portal.

The number of cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Bulgaria to date – including those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases – has passed the million-mark, rising to 1 003 448.

Of 37 509 tests done in the past day, 8012 – about 21.36 per cent – proved positive.

There are 261 577 active cases, 2054 more than the figure in the February 7 report.

As of February 8, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1621.78 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1665.69 on February 7.

The report said that in the past day, 5782 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 707 925.

There are 6256 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 1145 newly admitted. There are 623 in intensive care, 30 more than the figure in the February 7 report.



A total of 187 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 673.

So far, 4 211 561 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5671 in the past day.



A total of 2 014 447 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2293 in the past day, while 636 098 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2965 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 7, among the total population of Bulgaria, the uptake of at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 was 29.7 per cent, of full vaccination 29.3 per cent and of a booster dose, nine per cent.

Among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least one dose was 74.1 per cent, of full vaccination 70.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 45.8 per cent, the ECDC said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!